Christopher Luxon sworn in as New Zealand’s new prime minister

Sydney, Nov 27 (EFE).- Christopher Luxon was sworn in as prime minister of New Zealand on Monday, and said his government’s main priority is to fix the country’s battered economy, hard hit by Covid-19 and high inflation.

Incoming Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters (L), incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (C) and ACT party leader David Seymour (R) pose for a group photo at the announcement of the new government in New Zealand, in the Banquet Hall of the Parliament Buildings in Wellington, New Zealand, 24 November 2023. EFE/EPA/MARK COOTE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Luxon’s right-wing National Party won the October election but needed to cobble together a coalition in order to govern. After three weeks it reached a deal with both the nationalist New Zealand First party and the libertarian ACT party.

In a ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro, who represents Britain’s King Charles III as head of state, swore in Luxon and 20 members of the new cabinet, including ACT leader David Seymour and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, the alternating deputy prime ministers.

Luxon said it was an “honor, a privilege and an enormous responsibility” to hold the position and, in statements to local media after the ceremony, he stressed that his priority will be to fix the economy, plagued by high levels of inflation.

The 53-year-old also reaffirmed that his government will seek to “restore law and order,” in line with last week’s announcement that the coalition reached an agreement to “rewrite the Arms Act” following gun control reform introduced in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch terror attack.

Parliament reopened its doors on Monday after a three-day recess and is expected to meet next week to debate and work on new policies.

The coalition agreements published on Friday outlined a series of policy plans including removing the Reserve Bank’s dual mandate, rolling back the use of Māori language in public services, repealing the ban on new oil and gas exploration and the ban on the sale of cigarettes to future generations, measures that have caused anger on behalf of some sectors of the public.

The National Party’s victory in the election ended six years of center-left Labour Party rule. EFE

