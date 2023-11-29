Global climate future in focus at crucial Dubai meet but doubts remain

Dubai, Nov 29 (EFE).- World leaders, thousands of activists, experts, scientists, and industrialists are set to gather in Dubai for COP28 on Thursday for a pivotal climate summit addressing the global warming emergency amid doubts over the outcome.

The event, which runs through Dec. 12, is the largest of its kind and aims to shape the future of a planet in distress.

The 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) faces a multitude of challenges as it seeks resolutions to guide its 198 members, including countries, sovereign entities, and regional organizations, toward a climate future within life-compatible margins.

Dozens of heads of state and governments, including King Charles III of England, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have confirmed their attendance at the climate summit. Notably absent will be US President Joe Biden.

The leaders will be present on Dec. 1 and 2, participating in the Global Climate Action Summit. Subsequent days will involve closed-door discussions by officials and experts, with high-level political decisions expected in the final days to shape the anticipated resolution.

Pope Francis, initially planning to attend, regretfully canceled on Tuesday due to healthcare recommendations following a recent respiratory illness.”

On the agenda are crucial issues such as the progressive abandonment of fossil fuels, securing adequate financing for a just transition, and navigating the challenge of maintaining global warming goals amid a growing lack of trust in government commitments, especially between affluent nations and the Global South.

Climate diplomacy experts deem this meeting critical for recalibrating the action plan, aligning with the recommendations of the Global Review, a UN report from September.

The report highlighted that global efforts are lagging what science deems necessary for an acceptable climate future.

Beyond the political sphere, hundreds of social, environmental, business, and industrial leaders are gathering in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city for the event that originally was a technical, political, and diplomatic meeting, but has evolved into a blend of trade fair and political rally.

The event will host hundreds of forums, round tables, presentations, discussions, talks, and various events, expecting tens of thousands in attendance.

Notably, the controversy arises as the host, Sultan al Jaber, president in charge of COP28 and minister of industry, is also the director-manager of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Environmental critics doubt the meeting’s potential for positive outcomes, especially after reports from the BBC revealed Al Jaber’s efforts to secure oil and gas business agreements with nearly 30 countries using his position as COP organizer.

Dubai, the meeting’s location, is a city-emirate rich in oil, gas, luxury tourism, and infrastructure construction, situated on the coasts of the Persian Gulf.” EFE

amr-ssk