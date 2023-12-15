Hungary blocks $55 billion EU aid to Ukraine

Budapest, Dec 14 (EFE).- Hungary on Friday blocked a 50 billion euro ($55 billion) aid package that the European Union (EU) has proposed to give Ukraine over the next four years.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks about the standpoint of the governement concerning the Ukrainian EU membership talks in the Parliament during the debate about a draft resolution proposed by governing Fidesz party concerning Ukraine’s accession talks with EU in Budapest, Hungary, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

“Summary of the nightshift: veto for the extra money to Ukraine,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote on social media platform X.

“We will come back to the issue next year in the EUCO (European Council) after proper preparation,” he added.

Hungary did not participate in the European Council vote on Thursday green lighting the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, which Orbán described as a “bad decision.”

“Hungary’s position is clear: Ukraine is not prepared to start negotiations on EU membership. It is a completely senseless, irrational and incorrect decision to start negotiations with Ukraine under these circumstances. And Hungary will not change its position,” Orbán said in a video with English subtitles posted on X on Thursday.

“On the other hand, 26 other countries insisted that this decision be made. Therefore, Hungary decided that if the 26 decide to do so, they should go their own way,” he added.

Minutes earlier, European Council President Charles Michel had announced the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

Orbán has repeatedly said that he would not support the start of EU membership negotiations with Ukraine.

Before the summit, the Hungarian leader met with several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who tried to convince him to change his stance on the negotiations and the aid package that Brussels has promised Ukraine until 2027. EFE

