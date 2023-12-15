Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, according to autopsy

Washington, Dec 15 (EFE).- Actor Matthew Perry, known for playing “Chandler ” in the legendary series “Friends” and who was found dead on Oct. 28 in his pool in Los Angeles, died “accidentally” after consuming ketamine, as revealed on Friday by the autopsy results.

“The cause of death for 54-year-old actor Matthew Langford Perry as the acute effects of ketamine. Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)”, the document states

The document added that Perry had a “history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/emphysema, diabetes; drug use in past – reportedly clean for 19 months; heavy tobacco user for many years but currently not smoking; on ketamine infusion therapy with most recent therapy reportedly one and a half weeks before death.”

According to the examination the ketamine may have contributed to “cardiovascular overstimulation” and “respiratory depression”, which may have caused the actor to fall unconscious and submerged into the pool, which led to drowning.

Perry achieved his popularity thanks to “Friends”, a series about a group of six friends played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, which lasted ten seasons between 1994 and 2004.

Likewise, he starred in films such as “The Whole Nine Yards,” in which he shared the screen with Bruce Willis.

As the actor himself confessed in his book “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” (2022), while he was part of the cast of “Friends” he suffered several episodes of drug and alcohol addiction.

His death was shocking for fans of the series and also for his co-stars, who shared emotional tributes to say goodbye to him. EFE

at/mcd/ics