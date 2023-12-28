Mexico and US reaffirm their commitment on migration

Mexico City, Dec. 28 (EFE) – The governments of Mexico and the United States on Thursday reaffirmed their joint commitment to achieving orderly, humanitarian and regular migration, following the meeting of officials from both countries in Mexico City on Wednesday, convened by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a joint statement, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said that following the visit of the US delegation led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, both countries “reaffirmed their existing commitments” on migration issues.

“This includes strengthening our cooperation to address the root causes of migration, such as poverty, inequality and violence, as well as the joint initiative for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans,” the bulletin said.

It also noted that cooperation will include “intensified efforts” to disrupt human smuggling, trafficking and criminal networks, as well as continued work to promote legal rather than irregular channels of human mobility.

Likewise, both delegations agreed on the importance of maintaining and facilitating “vital bilateral trade” at the shared border.

At the meeting, President López Obrador also emphasized the need to continue diplomatic and political engagement with all countries in the region and to invest in development programs for all of the Americas.

Officials from both countries also spoke about the benefits of regularizing the situation of Hispanic migrants who have been undocumented for several years and DACA beneficiaries.

The delegations agreed to meet again in Washington in January 2024 to advance their “solid partnership” in migration management.

The visit occurred as historic numbers of people are trying to enter the United States at the border with Mexico.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday confirmed the arrival of more than 2.2 million migrants between January and November.

Wednesday meeting between delegates of both countries happened as a migrant caravan that left on Christmas Eve with almost 10,000 people, the largest of the year, moves towards the US border. EFE

csr/mcd