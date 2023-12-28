Argentina’s largest union calls for general strike on January 24

Buenos Aires, Dec 28 (EFE). – The General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Argentina’s largest union confederation, on Thursday called for a general strike on January 24 to protest the far-reaching reforms promoted by the government of Javier Milei.

The union said in a statement that in addition to the strike, a mobilization was also called for that day in front of the headquarters of the National Congress, among other demonstrations.

CGT leader Héctor Daer told a press conference that the measures were a “response to the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), which is illegal and unconstitutional.”

“There is no necessity or urgency for so many articles that turn the administrative matrix of our country upside down,” he added.

Daer stressed that the government’s measures “target the individual and collective rights of workers.”

Pablo Moyano, head of the truckers’ union, said the measures approved by Milei represented a “return to Menemism,” referring to the political ideology of former president Carlos Menem (1989-1999), a Peronist of neoliberal ideas who also faced an inflationary crisis at the beginning of his administration.

The Confederal Central Committee of the CGT also approved taking legal action against the DNU signed by Milei on Dec. 20, which will come into effect on Friday.

The decree effectively deregulates the Argentine economy and includes, among other things, measures to make the labor market more flexible and affects health services provided by unions.

The CGT committee also rejected the emergency bill that the government sent to Congress on Wednesday, which, if approved, would give Milei broad extraordinary powers that could last for his entire term.

The union also agreed to meet with the rest of Argentina’s trade union confederations to formulate joint actions.

Javier Milei took office on December 10, and his government has announced since a series of controversial measures, including the economic DNU, a new security protocol for protests, and the aforementioned emergency bill.

In the last two weeks, several social and trade union organizations have mobilized against them.

On December 20, several organizations, including the Polo Obrero, demonstrated on the anniversary of the 2001 marches against the economic “corralito” and the government of Antonio de la Rua (1999-2001), and also expressed their dissatisfaction with the current reforms.

On the 27th, the CGT held a mobilization in front of the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, in which, according to the organizers, 8,000 people participated.

On Thursday morning, there were also protests against the government reforms in La Matanza, a suburb of Greater Buenos Aires.

The CGT has also initiated legal proceedings against the DNU, filing a first appeal for protection that was rejected for formal defects, but judges cleared that it could be presented again once the DNU comes into effect on Thursday. EFE

