Maine becomes 2nd state to oust Trump from Republican primary

Washington, Dec 28 (EFE).- Maine, in northeastern United States, became Thursday the second state to expel former President Donald Trump, a candidate for next year’s elections, from the Republican primaries for his role in the assault on the Capitol in 2021.

In a document shared by several American media outlets, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the decision, alleging that Trump cannot participate in the elections for having participated in an “insurrection.”

Bellows’ decision comes a week after the Colorado State Supreme Court, in a historic move, ruled in favor of expelling the Republican from her party’s primary.

The Maine state secretary, like the Colorado Supreme Court, appealed to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits people who have participated in an insurrection from holding elected office.

That amendment was approved in 1868, after the civil war in the US, to prevent people associated with the southern rebels of the confederacy from holding office.

The Republican Party of Colorado decided Wednesday to appeal to the US Supreme Court the decision to disqualify Trump from the elections in the state.

On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol while lawmakers were in the process of certifying the election results that gave victory to President Joe Biden. EFE

aaca/lds