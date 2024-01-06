1 dead, several injured as tour bus overturns in New York

New York, Jan 5 (EFE).- One person died and 11 were injured when a tour bus overturned in north of Albany, the capital of New York State, forcing the partial closure of Interstate 87.

There were 23 passengers, including the driver, in the vehicle that was going from Montreal, Canada, to New York City, according to a statement from the State Police, which carried out the rescue work with Department of Transportation officials.

The police said one passenger was seriously injured and another 10 sustained minor injuries, who were all taken to hospitals in the area.

The law enforcement also asked for the cooperation of the public, especially witnesses to the accident, or who had recorded the bus, to assist in the investigation.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement about the accident and announcing the closure of I-87.

“I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” she said in the statement.

Police had also warned on their X account (formerly Twitter) about the closure on southbound I-87 due to a “serious” accident. EFE

