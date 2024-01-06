American singer Michael Bolton cancels concerts after brain tumor surgery

New York, Jan 5 (EFE).- American singer Michael Bolton announced Friday the cancellation of several concerts while he recovers from a brain tumor removal surgery.

In a statement on social media, Bolton, 70, revealed the tumor was discovered just before Christmas, after which he successfully underwent an emergency intervention.

“I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” Bolton posted on Facebook.

The “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” singer is expected to take a few months to recover, during which he will take “a temporary break” from touring.

From Feb. 1, the Grammy winner was scheduled to go on tour, performing in different cities in the United States, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, according to his website.

Bolton said he will provide more details as soon as possible. EFE

jdg/sc