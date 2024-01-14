Non-essential staff evacuated from White House amid Gaza war protests

Washington, Jan 13 (EFE).- The United States Secret Service ordered the temporary evacuation of non-essential White House personnel on Saturday towards the end of a mass protest in Washington against the war in Gaza, evacuated journalists said.

The vicinity of the presidential residence was filled with demonstrators protesting against the bombings in the Gaza Strip.

However, President Joe Biden was not at the White House, but at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland,

The media have reported considerable damage to the temporary fences around the White House during the protest calling for a ceasefire in the conflict and an end to US support for Israel.

According to the protest’s organizers, some 25,000 people were expected to have taken part in the demonstrations.

Since the war began, more than 23,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israeli bombings and more than 1.9 million people – 85 percent of its population – have been displaced.

