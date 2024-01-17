South Korean opposition leader returns to work 15 days after stabbing

Seoul, Jan 17 (EFE).- South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung returned to work on Wednesday, 15 days after he was stabbed in the neck and underwent surgery.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, lies down after he was stabbed by an assailant on the left side of his neck during a visit to the construction site of an airport on Gadeok Island off the southeastern port city of Busan, South Korea, 02 January 2024. EFE-EPA FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

“I think what I have experienced is trivial compared with the pain people around the world experience from real hardships,” Lee said shortly before entering parliament on Wednesday, according to Yonhap news agency.

Lee, 60 years old and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, also thanked the work of the police and emergency and medical personnel who treated him after he was attacked at a public event by a man posing as a supporter.

“I will do my best to fulfill the responsibilities given to me. I was able to come back to work thanks to so many people. Thank you,” he added.

On Jan. 2, a 67-year-old man surnamed Kim stabbed Lee in the neck at an event in the city of Busan (350 kilometers southeast of Seoul).

Lee was first treated urgently in Busan and then flown by helicopter to the South Korean capital for surgery to a major vein in his neck.

The assailant, who owns a real estate business in the city of Asan (80 kilometers south of Seoul), was arrested on the spot and told police he intended to kill Lee to prevent him from becoming president. EFE

