Seoul sanctions 11 ships over goods transfers to North Korea

Seoul, Jan 17 (EFE).- South Korea on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 11 vessels and five individuals and entities believed to be involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers of oil and other products to North Korea.

An undated file picture released by the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling North Korean Workers Party, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un saluting to military servicemen on a Navy ship, somewhere in North Korean waters, after inspecting a military landing drill participated by the People’s Army’s ground, naval, air and anti-air forces. EFE-EPA FILE/RODONG SINMUN SOUTH KOREA OUT

This hardening of its stance on the North’s maritime activities is part of Seoul’s efforts to discourage Pyonyang’s procurement of resources and financing, and therefore hinder the development of its nuclear and missile programs, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This marks the first round of sanctions on ships by South Korea in about eight years, following suspicions that these vessels were involved in transferring refined oil, coal and other goods to the North.

Wednesday’s new round of sanctions includes two North Korean citizens: Pak Kyong-ran, an employee of the Korea Paek Sol company who is suspected of having purchased ships used to transport oil to the North; and Min Myong-hak, from the Risang company, allegedly involved in the sending of North Korean workers and ship-to-ship transfers.

The sanctioned entities include Risang, Mangang and Yua, which will now need authorization from the South Korean government to enter the country’s ports and will not be able to carry out financial transactions without permission.

The 11 vessels are the Nam Dae Bong (formerly Diamond 8), New Konk, Unica, Xing Ming Yang 888, Subblic, A Bong 1 (formerly Heng Xing), Kyong Song 3 (formerly Anni), Liton, A Sa Bong (formerly Hai Jun), Gold Star and Athena.

Seoul’s decision comes a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for a review of the Constitution to define South Korea as its “most hostile country,” during the first day of the current session of the Supreme People’s Assembly (parliament). EFE

asb-emg/tw