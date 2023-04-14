‘Super Thief,’ who inspired hit 2008 Indian movie, arrested

New Delhi, Apr 14 (EFE).- Indian police on Friday said they arrested one of the high-skilled burglars called the “Super Thief,” days after he completed his 10-year jail term for a high-profile robbery.

One of the best-known robbers, Devendra Singh, also known as Bunty, has a history of multiple jailbreaks in high-security prisons of many Indian cities.

Having committed around 500 robberies since he started the crime at the age of 14 in 1993, Singh earned fame after a 2008 Bollywood movie, “Oye Lucky Lucky Oye,” depicted his life and the ease with which he would break into rich houses to steal household items and high-end cars to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Acting alone, Singh would only use a screwdriver to break into the houses to steal.

He was arrested and convicted in 2013 after a high-profile robbery in a south Indian state where, besides other things, he ran away with a high-end Mitsubishi Outlander car.

He returned to his hometown in the capital Delhi last month after serving ten years in a south Indian jail.

In Delhi, he returned to his habit of stealing.

Police said Singh broke into a house in an upscale south Delhi neighborhood.

Police arrested him after a dramatic highway chase.

Singh was also a contestant in the fourth season of a popular reality TV show, “Big Boss,” an Indian version of American “Big Brother,” in which the public votes to evict contestants from a house continuously filmed by surveillance cameras.

A police statement said Singh, during his interrogation, pretended “to be mentally unsound to avoid confrontation with the facts and recovery.”

“He is very professional and a hardened criminal with knowledge of all the police procedures.” EFE

ns-ssk