Former footballer Robinho asked to serve jail sentence in Brazil for rape in Italy

Sao Paulo, Nov 15 (EFE).- Brazilian authorities have opined that former national team and Real Madrid footballer Robinho could serve a nine-year prison sentence for rape charges in Italy, his home country.

The Federal Public Ministry of Brazil (MFP) sent an opinion to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on Tuesday, suggesting that the player’s serving of a jail sentence in Brazil would show the country’s commitment to repression and legal cooperation.

In a statement, the MFP emphasized that if Brazil did not force Robinho to serve the sentence, the state ran the risk of allowing impunity for an internationally recognized crime.

The prosecutor’s office also refuted an argument by Robinho’s defense, which questioned the legality of the processes through which some evidence was collected against the former footballer.

Robinho is in Brazil, but without a passport, which has prevented him from leaving the country.

An Italian court found him guilty in 2022 of participating in a gang rape against a young Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub in 2013.

The sentence against him is final, but the Brazilian constitution prohibits the extradition of its citizens.

It prompted the European country to request that Brazil take measures so that the player could serve the sentence in his home country.

The rape occurred when Robinho was playing for Milan.

His friend Ricardo Falco was also convicted of participating in the rape.

Robinho played club football for Real Madrid, Manchester City, and AC Milan, among others, and represented Brazil in 100 international matches, scoring 28 goals. EFE

