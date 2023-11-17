Miss Universe 2023 candidates wear colorful outfits in gala prior to final

San Salvador, Nov 16 (EFE).- The 84 candidates for Miss Universe 2023 wore colorful, imposing and elegant costumes Thursday night in a gala prior to the final of the pageant to name the successor of the American R’Bonney Gabriel.

Before hundreds of spectators gathered at the Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador, the contestants paraded one by one around the stage wearing their accessories with which they sought to show part of the identity of their countries.

The most cheered were the Latin American representatives and Salvadoran candidate Isabella Garcia, applauded after they witnessed her impressive dress with what represented a volcano.

Chile’s Celeste Viel wore an outfit with which she represented the national bird of her country, the Andean condor. Croatian candidate Andrea Erjavec used images of touristic places in her country on a red and white dress.

Michelle Cohn, from Guatemala, wore a costume to represent the national flower of her country, the white nun. Lisa Andrea Narine, from Guyana, surprised the public with one of the largest outfits at the event, and Japan’s Rio Miyazaki wore a modern red kimono, a traditional Japanese attire.

The candidates from Canada and the United States, Madison Kvaltin and Noelia Voigt, respectively, accompanied their outfits with flags from several Latin American countries.

The national costume gala is the last event prior to the final of the contest which is scheduled for 7:00pm local time on Saturday (1:00 GMT on Sunday.)

The final gala will see a performance by American singer, composer and pianist John Legend, according to information from various media.

Among the novelties of the contest is the participation of two married candidates with children, which is possible after the change in rules that allows married, pregnant, divorced or women with children, two transgender women and a plus-sized woman to compete.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced in January, during the broadcast of the 71st edition of Miss Universe that took place in New Orleans, United States, that El Salvador would host the 72nd edition of the pageant.

The final ceremony of the 72nd edition of the contest will take place at the Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, in San Salvador.

This will be the second time the Central American country hosts the event, with 1975 being the first time. EFE

sa/lds