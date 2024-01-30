Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid

Jerusalem, Jan 30 (EFE).- The Israeli military raided the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday and shot dead three militants, including Mohamed Jalamneh, a senior member of Hamas, authorities said.

The blood-stained floor following a raid carried out by Israeli forces inside the Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin, 30 January 2024. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Jalamneh was hiding in the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin and was neutralized, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which also killed two other members of Islamic Jihad militant group, brothers Mohamed and Basel Ghazawi.

A blood-stained wall following a raid carried out by Israeli forces inside the Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin, 30 January 2024. EFE-EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The Palestinian health ministry also confirmed the deaths of the three Palestinians and condemned the attack, during which it said Israeli troops broke into the Jenin hospital and carried out a shootout inside.

During the operation, which was carried out in less than 10 minutes, Israeli soldiers entered the hospital dressed as doctors, nurses, and Palestinian women, went to the third floor, and killed the three Palestinians in their sleep, according to details published in Hebrew and Palestinian media.

Israel accused Jalamneh, 27, of supplying arms to other militiamen for the Oct. 7 massacre and had been looking for him since.

He had been residing for some time in the Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian militias in the West Bank.

He maintained contact with the Hamas leadership abroad and had even been injured in a failed car bomb attack, a military spokesperson said.

The Ghazawi brothers, who were staying in the hospital, were linked to Islamic Jihad.

They were born in the Jenin refugee camp and were involved in “terrorist activity” in the area, according to Israeli authorities.

The three were part of the Jenin Brigade, born two years ago in the refugee camp to bring together all the militias in the area, regardless of their ideological affiliation.

The health ministry of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) asked the UN, international institutions, and human rights organizations to work to “end the series of daily crimes” committed by Israel against the people and the health facilities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kailah argued that international law provided general and special protection for civilian sites, including hospitals, in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention and the First and Second Additional Protocols to the Geneva Conventions of 1977 and The Hague of 1954. EFE

sga/am/pd