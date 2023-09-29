Police seize documents from Spanish refereeing committee after Negreira case

Madrid, Sep 29 (EFE).- The Spanish law enforcement searched the offices of the country’s refereeing committee (CTA) and seized documents, digital files and computer material following accusations of corruption against Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

The police carried out the operation for 12 hours starting 9am on Thursday on order of the judge who is investigating the Negreira case.

People privy to the investigation told EFE that the operation was ordered by Judge Joaquin Aguirre to gather evidence concerning charges of bribery, corruption in sports, falsification of documents, corruption between individuals and money laundering.

In the operation “Off Side,” the officers searched the CTA offices, located in the premises of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Las Rozas, Madrid.

The material seized in the raid is in connection with the judicial investigation into the alleged payments of LaLiga soccer club Barcelona FC to the former vice president of the refereeing committee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

FC Barcelona allegedly paid some 7 million euros to Enriquez Negreira and his son, between 2001 and 2018.

FC Barcelona’s top officials and the club as a entity too are facing charges of corruption along with Enríquez Negreira and his son. EFE

