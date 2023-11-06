Real’s Bellingham suffers an injury scare in goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano

Madrid, Nov 6 (EFE).- Real Madrid’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham will undergo medical tests on Monday to determine the extent of a shoulder injury that he suffered during the side’s La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (R) in action during the match corresponding to matchday 12 of LaLigamatch between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 05 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jiménez

Real were held to a 0-0 draw by Rayo in the game on Sunday, in which Bellingham suffered the injury scare after an awkward fall in the first half but was able to play the full 90 minutes.

“Bellingham has a shoulder problem and they are going to evaluate him tomorrow,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference.

“He played the entire game, he was a little affected but he was able to continue. Tomorrow they are going to do tests on him. I don’t think it’s anything serious,” he added.

The Italian coach was optimistic that the Englishman would be available for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Braga.

Bellingham has played a big part for Real this season, having scored 13 goals in all competitions, with many of his goals coming late into contests to salvage points for the Madrid side.

He was, however, unable to rescue Real in this game, in which he showed his helplessness with protests to the referee and had an argument with Rayo’s Senegalese footballer Pathe Ciss.

“I don’t know what he had with Pathe Ciss, it was a fight on the field. In the end, I think nothing happened. Bellingham is a fighter, a winner who sometimes resents not being able to win,” Ancelotti said. EFE

