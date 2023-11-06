Thousands march in Mexico City against Israel bombing of Gaza

Mexico City, Nov 5 (EFE).- Thousands took part in a march in Mexico City organized on Sunday by over 100 social organizations, calling for an end to what they described as a genocide against the Palestinians and an end to Israeli attacks that have left nearly 9,500 people dead, most of them children and women in the Gaza Strip on the border between the two nations.

People march at the monument to the Angel of Independence at the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Mexico, 5 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Isaac Esquivel

The protesters marched from the Angel of Independence monument on the major thoroughfare of Paseo de la Reforma to the city’s main square, Zocalo shouting slogans such as “Netanyahu (Israeli prime minister), fascist. You are the terrorist”, “break, break ties with Israel” and ”It is not a war, it is a genocide.”

This is the third march organized by social groups in solidarity with Palestine with the main demands of a ceasefire, an end to the occupation, sanctions against Israel, respect for international humanitarian law and a strong stance by the Mexican government on what they describe as genocide.

Israel’s offensive began almost a month ago following the violent and unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack in Israeli territory on Oct. 7, which left 1,400 dead.

During the march, which ended outside the National Palace – the seat of the government -, the participants also paid a tribute to all those affected by the armed conflict.

The protesters also lay on the ground for a minute to depict the thousands of bodies of Palestinians killed by Israel’s attacks, after painting the Palestinian flag in front of the National Palace.

The Mexican government has toughened its position on the war on the border between Palestine and Israel and condemned the indiscriminate attacks against the civilian population although it has not snapped diplomatic relations or taken a stance against the Israeli state.

Meanwhile, some Latin American countries have taken more forceful decisions, including Bolivia, which broke off relations with Israel, while Colombia and Chile have summoned their ambassadors. EFE

