Aston Villa shock Man City in home fortress

Sports Desk, Dec 7 (EFE).- Aston Villa shocked holders Manchester City 1-0 to join the title mix in the English Premier League and extend their winning run in the competition at home to 14 matches on Wednesday.

Scott McTominay (C) of Manchester United beats Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to score his second goal goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea in Manchester, Britain, 06 December 2023. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Leon Bailey struck the winner in the 75th minute to ensure Pep Guardiola’s English and European champions left the field without a win in four consecutive matches, and the Birmingham side leapfrogged them in the points table.

Alejandro Garnacho (L) of Manchester United in action against Reece James of Chelsea during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea in Manchester, Britain, 06 December 2023. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Villa are now in the third place of the points table with 32 points from 15 matches, two clear of City, who are in the fourth position.

Arsenal remained at the top with 36 points, while Liverpool closed the gap with a 0-2 win over Sheffield United that took their points to 34.

Manchester United bounced back from their 0-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday to beat Chelsea 2-1 that put them level with Tottenham Hotspur with 27 points.

City came to Villa Park with three consecutive draws hurting their cause and saw their problem aggravated by a highly motivated home side, who with their high intensity turned the game burdensome for the visitors from the beginning.

City had not lost a league match against Villa since September 2013, and that record was under threat from the beginning in a game where the visiting side managed to keep just two shots on goal against the opponent’s 22.

This was Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s first win against a side managed by Pep Guardiola in the 14th attempt.

At the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, Virgil Van Dijk bossed the game for Liverpool, scoring one of the team’s two goals and keeping the defense tight to protect the lead that could only be doubled by Dominik Szoboszlai in the 95th minute.

Needing points to avoid relegation Sheffield showed more courage than Liverpool, especially in the first 45 minutes, but Van Dijk’s scoring debut in the season kept them at bay.

At Old Trafford, Spanish goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez was the savior for Chelsea a few times but could not prevent his team’s defeat as Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay’s two goals saved the day for United.

United had 18 shots on target in the first half, and Sanchez thwarted most, including a penalty taken by Bruno Fernandes after an Enzo Fernandez foul on Antony.

Sanchez finally gave in as McTominay fired home after a Harry Maguire shot was intercepted by a defender to put United in the lead in the 19th minute—his fifth in the season, the most by a Manchester United player.

The equalizer came just on the edge of halftime as Cole Palmer scored from a half-hearted shot, low but tight, after a pass from Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The partnership between Garnacho and McTominay proved to be decisive as the young Argentine fed the latter with a cross to head home the winner, restoring life in the home tent. EFE

