Arsenal lose 2-1 at Fulham

London, Dec 31 (EFE).- Fulham handed Arsenal their second consecutive Premier League defeat with an excellent comeback 2-1 win at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal warms up ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC, in London, Britain, 31 December 2023. EFE/EPA/DAVID CLIFF EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Bukayo Saka tapped in after former Gunner Bernd Leno had parried Gabriel Martinelli’s right-footed shot.

Fulham equalized just before the half-hour mark, Raul Jimenez continuing his fine recent form with an accomplished finish from Tom Cairney’s cross.

The second half began as the first had ended, with Fulham in the ascendancy.

Arsenal, who lost midweek at home to West Ham, were looking increasingly uncomfortable, and the home side took a deserved lead on 59 minutes when Bobby Decordova-Reid fired a bouncing ball into the net from a corner.

The goal failed to rouse Arsenal, however, as Fulham ended the game firmly in control against their title-chasing opponents.

Arsenal, who have now won just one point from the last nine available, drop to fourth place, while Fulham are 13th. EFE

