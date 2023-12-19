Actor Jonathan Majors, found guilty of assault and harassment of his girlfriend

New York, Dec 18 (EFE) – American actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty on Monday of assault and harassment for attacking his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a car in March.

The jury found the actor guilty of reckless assault and harassment, but acquitted him on two other counts, one of assault and one of aggravated harassment.

The actor did not testify during the two-week trial, but his now ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, did, describing in detail an altercation that left her with a bloody ear and a broken finger.

Majors, 34, star of “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” got into an argument with Jabarri, 30, on March 25 after she found romantic texts on Majors’ phone. She took his phone and Majors twisted her arm in a position that caused her “excruciating pain” and punched her in the head, according to her testimony in court.

The actor, who was wearing a gray suit in court on Monday, did not visibly react to the verdict, other than slightly narrowing his eyes and furrowing his forehead, according to The New York Times.

After the verdict was announced, it was revealed that Marvel Studios would not be moving forward with the actor, who plays the villainous Kang the Conqueror and was set to appear in 2026’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” according to NBC.EFE

syr/mcd