‘Whiplash’ tops Sundance list of 10 best feature films

Los Angeles, US, Jan 16 (EFE).- Damien Chazelle’s 2014 psychological drama “Whiplash” has topped the list of the 10 best feature films to have been shown at Sundance Film Festival.

More than 500 filmmakers, critics and members of the industry voted for the 10 most significant productions among almost 4,000 titles for the 40th anniversary of the renowned independent film festival.

“Whiplash,” the story of a young jazz drummer (Miles Teller) and his abusive teacher (J.K. Simmons) took first place, followed by Quentin Tarantino’s debut film “Reservoir Dogs” (1992), and Jordan Peele’s debut feature “Get Out” (2017).

In fourth place was “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, while Christopher Nolan, who will be honored during the opening gala of the festival on Thursday, took fifth place with the second feature film of his career, “Memento” (2001).

“Sex, Lies and Videotape” (1989), Steven Soderbergh’s Sundance debut, took sixth, while American director and screenwriter Richard Linklater is the only filmmaker to appear twice on the list, taking seventh and eighth positions with “Before Sunrise” (1995) and “Boyhood” (2014).

Alfonso Cuarón’s “Y tu mamá también” occupied ninth spot, rounded out by the Coen brothers’ “Blood Simple” (1985).

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Sundance will also screen some of the most memorable films throughout its history, such as “Napoleon Dynamite” by Jared Hess; “Go Fish” (1994), by Rose Troche and “Mississippi Masala” (1991) by Mira Nair.

Sundance will take place during Jan. 18-28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, and with a selection of titles available virtually in the United States from Jan. 25-28. EFE

