Ukraine troops have withdrawn to outskirts of Marinka: army chief

Kyiv/Moscow, Dec 26 (EFE).- Ukraine’s troops have withdrawn to the outskirts of the city of Marinka, the Ukrainian army’s commander-in-chief, Valeriy Zaluzhny, confirmed on Tuesday.

Russia announced the capture of the town on Monday.

“Street after street, block after block are being destroyed. Our fighters are being attacked. And the fact that we have now withdrawn to the outskirts of Marinka and in some places have already established positions behind Marinka (…) cannot provoke a public outcry,” he told a press conference.

Some units still remain in the north of the destroyed city, he added.

Russian forces have intensified their activity in various sectors of the front over the past two months, especially in the Donetsk region, where they are trying to surround the town of Avdiivka, another Ukrainian stronghold near the regional capital.

In Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said recent developments on the front demonstrated that Ukraine’s counteroffensive that began in June had failed.

“The most important (objective this year) was to abort the counter-offensive so much announced by Ukraine and its NATO allies. The mission has been successfully accomplished,” he said at a meeting with the Russian Army’s top brass. EFE

