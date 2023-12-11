Meryl Streep broke her own Golden Globes record for most nominations in history

Los Angeles, United States, Dec 11 (EFE).- Mery Streep broke her own record as the most nominated actress in the history of the Golden Globes on Monday after receiving a new nomination for her role in the comedy series “Murder in the Building.”

The 74-year-old actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, the 33rd nomination of her career.

Streep will compete with Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Abby Elliott (“The Bear”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) at the 81st edition of the awards, which will be presented in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

In the series, co-starring Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, Streep plays Loretta Durkin, an actress who starred in Oliver Putnam’s (Martin Short) musical and works with him to find the killers in the third season.

Out of her 33 nominations, only four have been for television projects, and she has won a total of eight times.

She won her first Golden Globe in 1980 for her performance in the film “Kramer vs. Kramer,” followed by “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (1981), “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006) and “The Iron Lady” (2011).

In 2017, the actress received the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award. This award is given by the Golden Globes to honor the film careers of outstanding individuals.

Streep is also the actress with the most Oscar nominations awarded by the Hollywood Academy, with a total of 21, of which she has won three times.

She has also won two BAFTA Awards (British Academy Film Awards), a Golden Bear in Berlin and as Best Actress at Cannes. These are just a few of the awards she has received throughout her career.

The Golden Globes, which changed ownership this year following the controversy over the lack of diversity in 2021, will take place on Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. It will be broadcast by the CBS television network for the first time in four decades. EFE

mrl/dgp/ics