Russia launches 20 strikes on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine

Kyiv, Oct 13 (EFE).- Russian forces launched 20 attacks over the last 24 hours on the front-line city of Avdiivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province which were repelled by the Ukrainian forces, the military said Friday.

A local man walks through a door next to a wall writing reading ‘Avdiivka is Ukraine!’ in Avdiivka settlement near a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 August 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/ALEX BABENKO

“The enemy does not abandon the attempt to break through our defense, but unsuccessfully,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its latest update.

Russian attacks on the front-line areas of Liman and Kupyansk, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia were also unsuccessful, the report added.

The Ukrainian defense forces continued the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction as well as offensive and assault actions in the Bakhmut direction on the eastern front of the Donetsk region, causing the “ occupation forces losses in manpower and equipment,” the armed forces said.

Russia lost some 1,030 soldiers on Thursday when it unsuccessfully intensified its attacks on several front-line areas, according to the Ukrainian armed forces. EFE

